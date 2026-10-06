We want answers: Late muay thai fighter Damian Ong’s family on his bout

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SINGAPORE – The family of Damian Ong, the 24-year-old muay thai fighter who died after a bout at the AMC 13 – Fight for Hope tournament, are seeking answers on what happened on the night of the event, and have questioned if enough was done to save him.

In a statement sent to the media by Ong’s aunt Alexis Lee on Oct 5, the family said they have “two painful questions” on the incident.

The statement said: “What exactly happened on the night of Sept 12 and was everything possible done to save Damian? And what lessons can be learnt to strengthen safety standards and medical support at combat sports events in Singapore?”

The family added that they were “seeking only truth and clarity about what happened to our boy”, and hope that “Damian’s memory will help protect every young athlete in Singapore”.

In response to further queries, Lee said on Oct 6: “It is a very natural question for any parent to ask… Your son goes to take part in a charity event, doing the sport he loves – and he never comes home.

“We just want to know what happened that night, and why like that? We are still waiting for those answers.”

On Sept 12, Ong took part in the charity event at the National Stadium and Singapore Muaythai Association (SMA) president Mike Tang previously told The Straits Times that the bout was stopped by the referee in the third round “in the interest of the athlete’s safety”. Both fighters had reportedly exited the ring unassisted before one of them required medical attention.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 1 Stadium Drive at about 7.05pm on Sept 12, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said a report was lodged at about 8am the next day regarding a man who had been conveyed unconscious to hospital after taking part in the tournament.

ST earlier reported that Ong was warded in the intensive care unit in a critical condition after suffering a head injury.

Sixteen days after the incident, the police confirmed that he had died, noting that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations. Investigations are ongoing.

Describing him as “a quiet, gentle and easy-going young man”, his family said in the statement that Ong took part in the tournament with the same trust and passion he had always brought to the sport he loved.

They also thanked the medical team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital who had cared for him, as well as their relatives, friends, the Damai Ville community where he grew up, his coach, and his gym-mates at Inspire Fitness Asia.

In his passing Ong was an organ donor and “gave the ultimate gift of life, saving four lives”, added the family.

His sister Agnes penned a touching tribute on social media on Oct 2.

She said: “You are the best brother anyone can ever have… I am immensely proud of you for being so brave and for being an inspiration to so many of the people around you.

“You wanted to participate in this charity campaign – Fight for Hope, you’ve got such a big heart. You gave HOPE to four other people whom you don’t know, people who have been fighting for so many years in their lives.”

In a statement on Oct 6, the SMA said it is “deeply saddened by Damian’s passing”, and that their thoughts “remain with his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time”.

It added: “In order to avoid prejudicing or pre-empting the ongoing investigations and independent review, we do not think it would be appropriate for SMA to comment on specific questions concerning the circumstances of the incident at this stage.

“We believe it is important that the facts are independently established and that any lessons arising from this incident are properly considered. SMA remains committed to athlete safety and will carefully consider and act upon the findings and recommendations of the relevant processes.”