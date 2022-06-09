UFC 275 here sold out, says White

The stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will compete in front of a sell-out crowd at UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The venue will be configured to seat about 11,000 for the event and in a virtual interview with The Straits Times yesterday, UFC president Dana White said: "It is a sell-out. I'm never tight-lipped about anything. It's a sell-out, yeah. It's our 16th consecutive sell-out."

At the event's media day at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, UFC senior vice-president Asia Pacific Kevin Chang said only a handful of the cheaper tickets remain available and are expected to be snapped up. Tickets range from $58 to $2,888.

Chang said selling out the Singapore event was always the UFC's target, and added: "The fan base here has also really grown... and we had a good indication (of strong interest) even when we announced the event, even before we announced tickets."

From 2014 to 2019, the UFC staged four Fight Night events in Singapore, which are smaller-scale shows that usually feature up-and-coming fighters and are aired on ESPN in the United States.

These events rarely feature title bouts, which are largely reserved for "numbered" pay-per-view (PPV) events.

The UFC decided to pivot to a PPV format for its Singapore show this year, which will be headlined by Brazilian Glover Teixeira, who is defending his light heavyweight title against Czech Jiri Prochazka.

It is co-headlined by a women's flyweight title bout between Kyrgyzstani champion Valentina Shevchenko and Brazilian challenger Taila Santos.

This is the first time that UFC has held a PPV in South-east Asia.

Sazali Abdul Aziz