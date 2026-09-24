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Tyson Fury to face British heavyweight boxing rival Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on Dec 11

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Tyson Fury punching Mariusz Wach on his way to victory in Pattaya, Thailand on July 24. He will face British rival Anthony Joshua for the first time professionally in a keenly watched bout.

Tyson Fury punching Mariusz Wach on his way to victory in Pattaya, Thailand, on July 24. He will face British rival Anthony Joshua for the first time professionally in a keenly watched bout.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight boxing match on Dec 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, announced by Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh.
  • The long-awaited bout faced delays due to venue talks and Fury's rematch demands with Oleksandr Usyk but is now confirmed for the UK.
  • Both fighters are experienced champions, with Fury holding a 36-2-1 record and Joshua 30-4, and the fight will be streamed on Netflix to a large audience.

AI generated

LONDON – Tyson Fury will face Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight boxing showdown in Cardiff on Dec 11.

The long-awaited clash had initially been linked with venues in New York and London before promoters settled on the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital.

After months of negotiations that threatened to scupper the fight as Fury called for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Saudi Arabian boxing power broker Turki Alalshikh announced the venue and date for the bout on Sept 24.

“For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight,” he wrote on social media.

“Back in April, I said that any announcement would come from me. I can now confirm that Fury v Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over...”

Choosing the 80,000-capacity stadium in Cardiff, which has hosted the Champions League and FA Cup finals, as well as Wales national team matches in football and rugby, allows both fighters to finally start their preparations for the eagerly anticipated clash.

The fight, one of the biggest in British boxing history, will be broadcast on streaming service Netflix.

Fury, 37, the twice unified heavyweight world champion who has a 36-2-1 (25 KOs) record, defeated 46-year-old Mariusz Wach in Thailand in his most recent bout in July.

Joshua, 36, also twice unified heavyweight world champion with a 30-4 (27 KOs) mark, survived a pair of first-round knockdowns to beat the unheralded Kristian Prenga in his last fight two months ago. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.