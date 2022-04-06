Tickets for UFC 275 on sale from today

Tickets to UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12 - which will be the first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view event in South-east Asia - will go on sale from 10am today.

Prices start at $58 and are available at Ticketmaster.sg, with each person limited to just eight tickets, the United States-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation said yesterday.

VIP packages, ranging from $788 to $2,888, which feature priority seating at the event, ceremonial weigh-ins, fight week activities and other perks are also available.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale is already available to UFC newsletter subscribers. To access this, users must register for the newsletter at www.ufc.com/presale.

UFC 275 will feature two title bouts: World light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on second-ranked Jiri Prochazka, while women's world flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make the seventh defence of her title against Taila Santos, who earned her first title shot on the back of a four-fight win streak.

Other bouts include former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker facing former title challenger Marvin Vettori, a middleweight division clash between Brendan Allen and Jacob Malkoun, and a bantamweight bout between South Korean veteran Kang Kyung-ho and Saimon Oliveira.

The Republic previously hosted four UFC Fight Nights, which are smaller events that typically feature up-and-coming fighters, from 2014 to 2019, before the pandemic scuppered plans for shows in the following two years.

Singapore will be just the third city outside the US to host a UFC event since the pandemic forced the promotion to cancel scheduled events from late March to early May 2020. The other two are Abu Dhabi and London.

Sazali Abdul Aziz