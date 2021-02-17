The fight is on for S'pore

Combat sports to account for 32.5% of all sports at Hanoi Games, highest in history

Constance Lien overcoming Vietnam's Nguyen Ngoc Tu to win SEA Games gold in 2019.
Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Kicks, jabs, chokes and throws will feature prominently as Team Singapore strive for a milestone 1,000th SEA Games gold medal - the Republic's tally stands at 948 - in Vietnam at the end of the year.

This is because combat sports account for 13 of the 40 sports - or 32.5 per cent - that will be contested at the 31st edition of the Games in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi from Nov 21 to Dec 2. This is the highest proportion in the history of the SEA Games, surpassing the 29.4 per cent (10 out of 34 sports) in Myanmar in 2013.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 17, 2021, with the headline 'The fight is on for S'pore'.
