Glover Teixeira wants a title fight for the first time in over six years, after submitting Brazilian compatriot Thiago Santos via a rear-naked choke in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 41-year-old came back from Santos' heavy punches to end the contest in the third round. His fifth straight win puts his record at 32-7 and could give him a shot at the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz.