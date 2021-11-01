Teixeira, 42, vows to 'break the rules'

ABU DHABI • Brazilian Glover Teixeira scored a submission victory over Poland's Jan Blachowicz to be crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) light heavyweight champion at the age of 42 at UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The veteran used his wrestling skills to win the first round and both men landed heavy punches in the second before Teixeria brought Blachowicz down to the mat and trapped him against the fence.

He quickly took his opponent's back before applying a rear-naked choke that forced a quick submission at the 3min 2sec mark of round two, becoming the oldest fighter to win his first UFC belt.

"I'm breaking the rules at 42 years old, and I'm gonna keep breaking those rules," said 19-year professional mixed martial arts (MMA) exponent Teixeira.

The only UFC champion older than him is Randy Couture, who was heavyweight champ at 45.

Blachowicz, 38, was upset after his first loss in six fights, saying: "Everything goes wrong with me, you know? I left the 'Legendary Polish Power' in the hotel room. That's what happened. But this is not the end of the story.

"This book is not closed. I'm not a quitter, I'm not going anywhere. I will come back, for sure."

In the co-main event, Russian former champion Petr Yan claimed the interim bantamweight title after a thrilling back-and-forth battle over five rounds with American Cory Sandhagen that resulted in a decision victory.

Yan lost the belt to Aljamain Sterling in March when he was disqualified for an illegal knee to the head, and he is expected to get a rematch for the undisputed crown when the belt-holder returns from a neck injury.

REUTERS