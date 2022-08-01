S'pore end meet with four silat world titles

Singapore's exponents picked up two more gold medals on the final day of the World Pencak Silat Championships in Melaka yesterday to take their overall tally to four gold, five silver and eight bronze medals.

The country's best performance at the world meet was in 2018 when, on home soil, its athletes claimed seven gold, six silver and seven bronze medals. The 2020 edition of the biennial meet did not take place owing to the pandemic.

The Republic had seven athletes competing in the various tanding (match) weight category finals yesterday. All were hoping to add to triumphs in the male singles and female artistic trio categories on Friday night.

However, only Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin (Class J, 90-95kg) and newcomer Aniq Asri Yazid (Class B, 50-55kg) were victorious in their respective finals.

Farhan, 24, picked up his fourth world title, after wins in 2015 (which had been postponed a year), 2016 and 2018. He beat Indonesia's Rangga Andika via disqualification.

Meanwhile Aniq, 16, scored an upset win over Malaysia's Khairi Adib Azhar - the reigning SEA Games champion - via technical knockout.

Despite the five defeats at the final hurdle, Singapore Silat Federation chief executive officer Sheik Alau'ddin said he was still "very happy" with the outcome.

"Finals are always tough because everyone will push hard. So did we... Nevertheless I am still satisfied by our athletes' performances," he said.

At the Hanoi SEA Games in May, Singapore's exponents delivered their best showing at the regional multi-sport showcase with four gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

But barely a week after the end of the Games, the squad were dealt a blow by the sudden passing of national coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon, an Indonesian, who died aged 34 in a road accident in Bali.

Exponents from 40 countries featured at the 19th world championships in Melaka.

"Overall, our athletes have performed tremendously, some of them above expectations. We have a young team here experiencing some big matches for the first time, and this (outing) will boost their morale," said Sheik.

Sazali Abdul Aziz