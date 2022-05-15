SEA Games: Noah Lim wins back-to-back gold with victory in jujitsu men's U-69kg

HANOI - Jujitsu athlete Noah Lim clinched his second gold medal in as many SEA Games on Sunday (May 15) at the Dan Phuong Gymnasium in Hanoi.

Lim, 19, submitted Malaysia's Adam Akasyah in the men's Under-69 kg final with an ankle lock.

At the last Games in 2019, Lim created history when he won Singapore's first-ever SEA Games gold medal in the sport, which was making its debut in the Philippines. Then, he competed in the men's Under-62kg before moving up to the 69kg category at these Games.

Lim's triumph on Sunday was the Singapore contingent's first jujitsu gold in Hanoi. Teammate Fiona Toh won a bronze in the women's Under-62kg on Saturday.

Debutant Tang Yong Siang added a silver in the men under-56kg after going the distance with home favourite Dao Hong Son, but the Singaporean lost out via the judge's decision. Tang previously competed at the 2019 Games in sambo, where he won a bronze medal in the men's 57kg

At the 2019 Games, Singapore's jujitsu exponents took home seven medals - two gold, a silver and four bronze - with Constance Lien winning their second gold in the women's Under-62kg.