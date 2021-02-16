SEA Games: Combat sports set for centre stage in Hanoi

SINGAPORE - Kicks, jabs, chokes and throws will feature prominently as Team Singapore strives for a milestone 1,000th SEA Games gold medal - the Republic's current tally stands at 948 - in Vietnam at the end of 2021.

This is because combat sports account for 13 of the 40 sports - or 32.5 per cent - that will be contested at the 31st edition of the biennial Games in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi from Nov 21 to Dec 2. This is the highest proportion in the history of the SEA Games, surpassing the 29.4 per cent (10 out of 34 sports) in Myanmar in 2013.