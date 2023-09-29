Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez out to prove a point against Jermell Charlo

LAS VEGAS – Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is out to prove he remains the king of middleweight boxing, when he puts his titles on the line against Jermell Charlo on Saturday in a clash of undisputed world champions in Las Vegas.

The veteran Mexican superstar heads into battle at the T-Mobile Arena with some in boxing wondering whether he is a fading force, after a sequence of recent performances that have fallen short of his normally dazzling standards.

The 33-year-old was comprehensively beaten by Dmitrii Bivol in 2022 when he attempted to step up to light heavyweight in pursuit of the Russian’s world title.

He then delivered an underwhelming unanimous decision win in his trilogy fight against an aging Gennady Golovkin, before laboring to a points victory over Britain’s John Ryder in May.

Those displays have fuelled belief that Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 knockouts) may well be ripe for the taking against undisputed junior middleweight champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 knockouts), who is aiming to wrest the Mexican’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight belts.

Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach is one of many neutrals who believes this weekend could witness an upset.

“I love the attitude Charlo brings into the ring,” he said of the 33-year-old American, who has the speed and punching ability to cause Alvarez problems.

“He cannot be intimidated. He has a great chin and doesn’t get fazed by getting hit. While both men can fight, I think Charlo will have too much fire power for Canelo to handle.”

Alvarez takes that kind of analysis in his stride.

“People will always have something negative to say,” he said this week. “I have to prove that I’m still on top.”

Charlo’s recent trash-talking of Alvarez – in which he called the latter’s win over Ryder a s**t performance – has not gone unnoticed by the Mexican either.

“He never believed in my skills,” Alvarez said. “He’s been calling me out. Now I have the opportunity to show him my skills. And that motivates me. I’m gonna show him what I can do... he’s gonna feel it.”

One thing that may work in Alvarez’s favor is the relative inactivity of Charlo.

The challenger has not fought in well over a year, since a knockout victory over Brian Carlos Castano in May 2022. If there is any hint of ring-rustiness, Alvarez is more than capable of exploiting it.

Charlo, though, is adamant that he has the tools to spring a surprise.

“I’m a warrior,” he said this week.

“I don’t think Canelo has faced a fighter of my caliber. I defy the science of boxing. I’m coming to win this fight, no matter what he says.” AFP