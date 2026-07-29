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Russia's Pavel Graudyn celebrates with teammates after winning the senior men's sabre final match against South Korea's Do Gyeong-dong.

HONG KONG - A Russian has won a gold medal at the World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, the first since the country was allowed to compete again under its own flag in the combat sport.

Pavel Graudyn, 19, defeated South Korean Do Gyeong-dong 15-7 in the men’s individual sabre final on July 28, having earlier stunned France’s top-seed Sebastien Patrice in the last 16.

It was the first major championship since the International Fencing Federation (FIE) lifted all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes on June 2.

The sanctions had been imposed in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine and consequent war, with Russian and Belarusian fencers allowed to participate only as neutrals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier in July lifted some restrictions allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in team events and qualifying for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Ukraine slammed the IOC decision as “premature” and “unfounded” after more than four years of conflict since Russia’s invasion.

Governing bodies for swimming, gymnastics, judo, taekwondo and wrestling have also recently lifted restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes. AFP