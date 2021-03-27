Rebel staff walk out

Touted as a challenger to mixed martial arts (MMA) giants Ultimate Fighting Championship and One Championship, Rebel Fighting Championship's (Rebel FC) ambitious plans in the region have been KO-ed after appearing to have run into financial issues.

The Straits Times has learnt that a number of staff in its Singapore headquarters and Shanghai office have quit or were terminated by the company in recent months. Some of them have claimed that they were not paid their salaries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.