Rebel staff walk out

Some former local employees allege it is in arrears for pay and CPF contributions

The Rebel FC office at The Plaza at Beach Road was closed and the door was locked on Thursday. The TADM has received claims for unpaid salaries from seven ex-staff of Pure Heart Entertainment, a group subsidiary.ST PHOTO: LOW LIN FHOONG
The last event staged by Rebel FC in Singapore featured a bout between American fighter Miguel "Angel" Torres and Japan's Takahiro Ashida at the Suntec Convention Centre in 2014.PHOTO: COURTESY OF SINGAPOREMAVEN
Touted as a challenger to mixed martial arts (MMA) giants Ultimate Fighting Championship and One Championship, Rebel Fighting Championship's (Rebel FC) ambitious plans in the region have been KO-ed after appearing to have run into financial issues.

The Straits Times has learnt that a number of staff in its Singapore headquarters and Shanghai office have quit or were terminated by the company in recent months. Some of them have claimed that they were not paid their salaries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 27, 2021, with the headline 'Rebel staff walk out'.
