Quick and easy for Figueiredo

Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo finished off American Alex Perez via guillotine choke after 1min 57sec of the UFC 255 main event fight on Saturday, to retain the Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight belt in Las Vegas. It was the 32-year-old's first title defence.

