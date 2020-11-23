Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo finished off American Alex Perez via guillotine choke after 1min 57sec of the UFC 255 main event fight on Saturday, to retain the Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight belt in Las Vegas. It was the 32-year-old's first title defence.
Quick and easy for Figueiredo
Published16 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 23, 2020, with the headline 'Quick and easy for Figueiredo'. Print Edition | Subscribe