Poirier signs for trilogy bout with McGregor

LOS ANGELES • Dustin Poirier has signed on to face Conor McGregor in a third meeting between the two mixed martial arts rivals, the US media reported on Friday.

Multiple reports said Poirier had agreed to face Irish star McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10.

The trilogy fight comes after American brawler Poirier demolished McGregor with a second-round technical knockout during their second meeting in January.

That one-sided bout followed McGregor's first-round knockout victory over Poirier in their first meeting in 2014.

ESPN reported that it would be a five-round bout at lightweight - the same as January's rematch - and will be among the most lucrative fights in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. The venue has yet to be announced.

The winner will almost certainly be a contender to take on the victor of the Michael Chandler-Charles Oliveira bout on May 15, when the vacant UFC lightweight world belt is on the line.

"It's a fight that Dustin can't lose. He knows he passed up on the title shot in order to take this fight," Chandler told MMA Fighting.

"So there's going to be a ton of pressure on Dustin to win this fight or else he passed up on a title shot that he might not get for a while."

McGregor, 32, will be chasing his first victory since January last year while the 31-year-old Poirier (27 wins, five defeats) will be looking for a third consecutive victory.

McGregor had questioned his own future after that defeat in Abu Dhabi, where he left the venue using a crutch.

Last June, he announced his retirement but also did the same in March 2016 and April 2019.

He has been repeatedly linked to a boxing match against Filipino star Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor pocketed an estimated US$30 million (S$40.3 million) in 2017 after fighting Floyd Mayweather in a cross-combat bout in Las Vegas.

