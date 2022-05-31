Persisi to hand $17k to wife of late coach Romadhon

Almost $17,000 has been raised by the Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) for the family of the late national coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon, who died on Saturday in a road accident in Bali.

Persisi chief executive officer Sheik Alau'ddin shared the update on its donation drive on the sidelines of a tahlil ceremony - the recitation of prayers and supplications for the deceased - at the national team's training base at the OCBC Arena last night.

The amount comprises a $5,000 contribution from Persisi and public donations of almost $12,000.

Persisi had launched the drive after news of the tragedy broke. A party of three from the association, led by Sheik, will travel to Kenanten village in Mojokerto to deliver the funds to his widow.

Romadhon, an Indonesian, had been employed by Persisi for eight years. He was returning to Surabaya after holidaying in Bali with his family, following the conclusion of the Hanoi SEA Games five days earlier.

He was 34 and is survived by his wife Titik Khusumawati and two daughters, aged two and four.

Romadhon was one of four coaches in charge of Singapore's tanding (match) athletes in Hanoi.

The silat squad returned from Vietnam with a best-ever Games haul of four golds, three silvers and four bronzes.

He was mourned by national athletes, including women's Class E (65-70kg) tanding champion Nurul Suhaila Saiful.

Nurul wrote in an emotional social media post that her "heart is broken beyond repair" and called Romadhon a "light in unbearable times".

The mood at OCBC Arena, where about 100 members of the local silat fraternity gathered, was sombre yesterday.

Some wept softly. Others could be seen wiping tears from their eyes as they recited supplications.

National coach Muhammad Fiqri, another Indonesian who has also been employed by Persisi for the past eight years, said: "A few of us were joking around with him on the phone as usual just days ago. This does not feel real."

Indonesian news outlet Radar Bromo reported that Romadhon had been driving a Honda BR-V when he crashed into a stationary truck parked on the shoulder of a highway at about 5am on Saturday.

It also reported that his wife suffered minor injuries to her head and right leg. It is understood that she has undergone surgery and is conscious, although still staying at the Bangil Hospital.

Those keen to help Romadhon's family can contact Persisi directly through its Facebook page.