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Muay thai fighter in critical condition after incident at ‘Fight for Hope’ tournament at National Stadium

A muay thai fighter is in critical condition after a fight at the AMC 13 Fight for Hope event at the National Stadium on Sept 12.

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating after a muay thai fighter was taken to hospital following an incident during a bout at the AMC 13 – Fight for Hope tournament at the National Stadium on Sept 12.

The Straits Times understands that the fighter is in a critical condition.

The Singapore Muaythai Association (SMA) said in a statement on Instagram on Sept 17 that medical assistance was administered by the on-site medical team before the individual was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The safety and well-being of our participants remain our highest priority,” said the SMA, adding that it has commenced a formal review of the incident and is working with the relevant parties to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

The association said it is in contact with the fighter’s family and will continue to provide support during “this difficult time”.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it received a call for assistance at 1 Stadium Drive at about 7.05pm on Sept 12, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force said a report was lodged and they are looking into the matter.

AMC 13 – Fight for Hope is a muay thai festival organised by the SMA in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation Singapore.

ST has reached out to SMA for further comment.