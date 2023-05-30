Muay thai fighter Cheryl Gwa wins Singapore’s first silver medal at World C’ships

SINGAPORE – For six years, muay thai exponent Cheryl Gwa has been battling it out in the ring for a spot on the podium at the world championships.

Four times she faltered, at the quarter-finals in her debut in 2017, followed by defeats at the same stage in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

In her fifth outing at the May 4-13 Muaythai World Championships in Bangkok, she finally made her maiden final against Thailand’s Apichaya Lekmat.

With the judges awarding the opening two rounds to Apichaya, she needed a technical knockout (TKO) in the third and final round to clinch the gold.

While Gwa eventually lost the bout 29-28, it was still mission accomplished for the 32-year-old fighter as won a silver in the under-48kg class – the first Singaporean to do so in the senior elite category at the prestigious event.

“I’m very proud to bring back Singapore’s first medal at this Games,” said the athlete, who picked up the sport in 2005 during a tryout session with her sister.

“The World Championships is where all the highest level athletes go every year and it is very known within the muay thai community. It’s really challenging to medal at this Games because there are many rounds to it... you have to win three or four fights before getting a medal.”

Gwa, who competed in a field of 14 fighters in her weight class, credited her rapid improvement to Thai trainer Meechai Junkaew, whom she started working with regularly a year ago.

The fearless fighter has been turning heads since making her debut at the world championships in Belarus in 2017.

Then 26, she was drawn in the first round against French kickboxing world champion Fanny Ramos. Unfazed by the occasion, Gwa defeated Ramos without knowing the calibre of her opponent.

Gwa, who owns a rock climbing gym, said: “Because it was my first fight I didn’t research who she was. I just fought, and when I won it got some people’s attention.”

It has not been smooth sailing for Gwa, however, as she faced critics who questioned her ability to compete in a cut-throat sport like muay thai.

“Over the years, I’ve been told I was too old for this... people have doubted my ability to perform. It’s not just the training or physical aspect of it. If the people you’re working with don’t exactly believe in you then that’s very hard,” she said.