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Moses Itauma says ‘I’ll be back’ after bruising heavyweight boxing title loss to Filip Hrgovic

Britain’s Moses Itauma reeling from a punch by Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic in their IBF world heavyweight title bout at London’s O2 Arena on Aug 29.

LONDON – Moses Itauma vowed “I’ll be back” after the Briton fell short in his bid to become the second-youngest heavyweight world boxing champion after Mike Tyson.

The 21-year-old suffered a ninth-round stoppage by Filip Hrgovic of Croatia in a bruising battle for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight crown at London’s O2 Arena on Aug 29.

Itauma has been touted in Britain as the next heavyweight sensation and he dominated much of the fight before running alarmingly out of gas.

It was his first defeat, in his 15th bout, having ploughed his way through the division until that point.

“Yesterday, it wasn’t my night,” Itauma, who was born in Slovakia, said on social media on Aug 30 after a brief stay in hospital, having been stretchered out of the ring.

“We attempted greatness and just fell short to the more experienced man.”

Itauma congratulated the 34-year-old Hrgovic on his surprise victory, the older fighter having used all his ring nous to pull through in a thrilling contest.

“Although I never reached my desired outcome, I believe I gained experience that I’ll take to my future fights,” he said. “God bless, take care and I’ll be back.”

Facing the toughest test of his professional career against the experienced 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist, Itauma had tired against an opponent with a granite chin.

His trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel in the ninth round, but by that time, referee Howard Foster had stopped the fight in Hrgovic’s favour, as the Croat won the IBF version of the world heavyweight title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

It was Itauma’s first time beyond the sixth round, and at one point in the ninth, he looked as if he was about to topple.

“I don’t know from where I got energy in that (ninth) round,” said Hrgovic, almost as spent physically as his beaten opponent.

“It was really not my strength. It was (the) Holy Spirit. He gave me strength in this camp to endure everything, to have (the) best camp of my life, he put me in touch with this great coach Abel Sanchez.”

Hrgovic saluted the courageous Itauma by adding: “I’m the present, and he’s definitely (the) future. He’s an amazing fighter. He’s one of a kind. He’s the best I’ve been in a ring with, but he needed more experience.

“I felt the pace of the fight. I knew I was losing rounds, but I knew that I had that pace in my favour. He was gassing out.” AFP