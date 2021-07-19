Moises no match for Makhachev

LAS VEGAS • Islam Makhachev easily defeated Thiago Moises on Saturday in Las Vegas, winning by submission in Round 4 of their main event at UFC Fight Night.

The lightweight bout was stopped at 2min 38sec after Makhachev put Moises in a rear-naked choke.

The Russian dominated his first appearance in a main event. To that point, he had 148 total strikes to the Brazilian's 18. Makhachev had 61 signature strikes to just 13 for Moises. It was the first submission loss of Moises' career.

Makhachev, 29, called out former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos after the fight.

"Why do all these guys run? Nobody wants to take this fight... You can run but you can't hide. I am here," said Makhachev, who won a gold medal at the 2016 World Combat Sambo Championship.

He improved to 20-1 while Moises fell to 15-5.

While critics have questioned his striking ability, Makhachev, who previously trained with now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, again demonstrated his superior grappling skills.

"I think I have good striking but these guys in my corner, they're always pressuring me, 'Hey, take this guy down.' That's why I can't show all my skills in striking," said Makhachev.

Miesha Tate, fighting for the first time since November 2016, when she retired after a dispiriting loss to Raquel Pennington at Madison Square Garden, defeated Marion Reneau by TKO in the co-main event.

The former champion battered her American compatriot with elbows and the bantamweight fight was stopped at 1:53 of Round 3.

"Everything has changed and nothing has changed," said Tate, who has two children - Amaia, now three, and Daxton, one - with her fiance, MMA fighter Johnny Nunez.

"I'm back. I'm so happy. This has been a lot of hard work. I'm here and I'm back. With all due respect, I'm not here just for a fight, I'm here for a belt."

Tate, 34, improved to 19-7 while Reneau, 10 years older, officially retired from the sport afterwards. She had announced earlier that this fight would be her last.

The other winners on Saturday night were lightweight Mateusz Gamrot (submission), middleweight Rodolfo Vieira (submission) and featherweight Billy Quarantillo (TKO).

REUTERS