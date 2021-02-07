MMA: Volkov puts on striking clinic to finish Overeem in 2nd round

LAS VEGAS - Alexander Volkov demanded a shot at the heavyweight title following his statement win over Alistair Overeem at the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday (Feb 6).

The Russian won via TKO at 2 minutes and 6 seconds of the second round.

Volkov dominated with heavy leg kicks and straight punches. A brutal left hook forced referee Jason Herzog to stop the contest.

"It's my time," the 32-year-old said after improving to 33-8. "I'm coming for the belt. I work a lot with my jab and striking. I also work a lot on my wrestling.

"I was feeling good with my stand-up and felt I could finish him in the second or third round. I saw his face. He had a lot of cuts. I was just waiting for a good punch.

"I've been working a lot and feel like now I'm in really good shape. I will get better and I'm trying to have hard camps."

Volkov, a former M-1 Global heavyweight champion, has been a long-time contender in the UFC.

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will be seeking to retain his belt at UFC 260 against No. 1 Francis Ngannou next month.