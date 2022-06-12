MMA: UFC 275 thrills sold-out crowd with quality fights, a retirement and a new champ

SINGAPORE - When the stars come, so do Singaporeans.

A rocking Singapore Indoor Stadium sold out for the first time since the pandemic on Sunday (June 12) morning, with about 11,000 packing the arena to watch the top warriors from mixed martial arts juggernaut Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) put on a show at UFC 275. And what a show it was.

Finishes in four of the five fights on the main card, a retirement from a future hall-of-famer, a narrow escape for one champion and the coronation of another.

The strong turnout reflected the star power of the UFC 275 card and its status as a pay-per-view (PPV) event - which features the UFC's top stars and title fights, and which are mostly held in the United States.

Then there are its Fight Night events, which are typically headlined by fighters who are in the top 10 of the UFC's weight class ranking. The UFC staged four fight night events in Singapore from 2014 to 2019, drawing just under 22,000 in total.

But UFC president Dana White said the company wanted to "come back with a bang" to Singapore and east Asia following the pandemic.

So it opted to switch to the PPV format for the Lion City, the first time such a UFC event has been held in South-east Asia. It lined up two title fights - the men's light heavyweight and women's flyweight - as well as a rematch of what many have dubbed the greatest women's MMA bout ever. The event lived up to its billing.

In the main event, 42-year-old Brazilian champion Glover Teixeira and Czech Jiri Prochazka, 13 years his junior, put on a fine light heavyweight bout, with the younger man finally prevailing in the last of five five-minute rounds with a rear naked choke submission with just 28 seconds left.

The new king of UFC's light heavyweight division said: "The choke that came... I just watched the moment, and what opportunities (there were) before me."

On claiming his title after being involved in an instant classic, he added: "It's amazing... Glover is a true warrior."

Teixeira, who was saluted arguably even more loudly by the Singapore crowd, said: "I gave my all, man... I'm going to keep going."

In the co-main event, Kyrgyzstani women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko endured a scare after a spirited showing by Brazilian challenger Taila Santos, retaining her title via split decision after five rounds.