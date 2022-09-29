MMA: Singapore's Tiffany Teo eyes Angela Lee's belt after winning her first atomweight bout

SINGAPORE - Singapore mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo sent a message to One Championship's atomweight (up to 52.2kg) division with a swift and decisive victory over India's Ritu Phogat at the One 161 event on Thursday night.

Teo, 32, submitted 28-year-old Phogat with a rear naked choke with eight seconds remaining in the first round of their bout at the Indoor Stadium, to mark an impressive outing after dropping a weight class.

The Singaporean had previously competed in the strawweight (up to 56.7kg) division where she unsuccessfully challenged for the title twice.

"I knew (Phogat) was a good wrestler... (but) I was trying to soften her with some strikes and sink in the submission," Teo said post-fight.

She later earned a US$50,000 (S$72,000) bonus for the victory, which took her pro record to 11 wins and two losses.

Despite just one bout at atomweight, Teo has already set her sights on the top dog in the division.

"Angela Lee, I'm here for you!" she declared.

One atomweight world champion Lee will be in action on Saturday morning when she attempts to become One's first female MMA double-champion by beating Xiong Jingnan for the latter's strawweight title at the Fight Night 2 event.

Separately, One Championship on Thursday also announced a multi-year partnership with Qatar's beIN Media Group to broadcast its events 'live' across 24 territories in the Middle East and North Africa.

Teh Hua Fung, the president of One's parent company Group ONE Holdings, said: "This partnership with beIN will be the catalyst for One's content proliferation across the Middle East and North Africa and will allow us to reach and engage live with our passionate fans here through the largest sports broadcaster in the region."