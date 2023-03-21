MMA: One C’ship fighter Iuri Lapicus dies after motorcycle crash in Italy

SINGAPORE – Moldovan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Iuri Lapicus, who competed in Singapore four times in One Championship’s events, has died after a motorcycle accident in Italy. He was 27.

Italian publication Milano Today reported that the accident happened on 12pm local time last Friday in Northwest Milan.

Lapicus reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a vehicle. He was then transported to the Niguarda hospital by helicopter, where he remained in a coma for three days before succumbing to his injuries on Monday.

Singapore-based MMA promotion One said in a statement: “The One Championship team is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Iuri Lapicus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

In his second visit to Singapore in 2020, Lapicus, who was living in Italy, lost to Christian Lee via a first-round technical knockout in the One welterweight championship title fight. Lapicus was then undefeated and held a perfect 14-0 record before he fell to Lee.

A year later in April 2021, Lapicus battled Eddie Alvarez to a no-contest decision at the bantamweight title fight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lapicus made his fourth and last visit to Singapore in August 2022, when he lost to Swedish fighter Zebaztian Kadestam in a first-round knockout. It was also his last competitive bout.

Overall, Lapicus maintained a stellar record with 14 wins and two losses (one no contest).

Armenian-Italian fighter Giorgo Petrosyan, whose gym in Milan was frequented by Lapicus, shared a post on Instagram following confirmation of Lapicus’ death.

He said: “I want to remember you like this. R.I.P.”