MMA: Makhachev submits Moises in round 4 at UFC, Tate beats Reneau by TKO

(REUTERS) - Islam Makhachev easily defeated Thiago Moises on Saturday (July 17) in Las Vegas, winning by submission in round 4 of their main event at UFC Fight Night.

The lightweight bout was stopped at 2min 38sec after Makhachev put Moises in a rear naked choke. The Russian dominated his first appearance in a main event. To that point, he had 148 total strikes to the Brazilian's 18. Makhachev had 61 signature strikes to just 13 for Moises.

It was the first submission loss of Moises' career.

Makhachev, 29, called out former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos after the fight.

"Why all these guys run?" Makhachev said.

"Nobody want to take this fight... You can run, but you can't hide. I am here."

Makhachev improved to 20-1 while Moises fell to 15-5.

Miesha Tate won by TKO over Marion Reneau in the co-main event. The former champion battered her American compatriot with elbows and the bantamweight fight was stopped at 1:53 of the third round.

Tate, 34, improved to 19-7 while Reneau, 10 years older, officially retired from the sport afterwards. She had announced earlier that this fight would be her last.

The other winners on Saturday night were lightweight Mateusz Gamrot (submission), middleweight Rodolfo Vieira (submission) and featherweight Billy Quarantillo (TKO).