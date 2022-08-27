MMA: Johnson delivers flying-knee KO to settle Moraes score, claim One C'ship flyweight title

SINGAPORE - Revenge does not get served any colder than that.

American mixed martial arts (MMA) star Demetrious Johnson avenged his loss to Adriano Moraes in spectacular - and poetic - fashion on Saturday (Aug 27), knocking the Brazilian out with a brutal knee to a the head to claim the One Championship flyweight world title, 1,399 days after he joined the organisation.

Moraes had beaten him with a similar move when the pair fought in April 2021. It remains the only time the Johnson has been finished in his 36-fight career.

Johnson's highlight-reel knockout capped an entertaining morning of action at the One on Prime Video 1 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which was broadcast on prime time in the United States and marked One's first step in its long-term American expansion.

One and Amazon Prime Video signed a five-year agreement in April to broadcast 12 events annually to the North American market. It will pave the way for One to stage its first major event in the US in early 2023.

For the 36-year-old Johnson, the journey to the summit of One has come longer than many expected.

He had reigned for almost six years as flyweight champion of American juggernauts Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he forged a reputation as one of the greatest pound-for-pound MMA fighters, and many expected him to rule over the division in One after signing in Oct 2018 as well.

He won three straight fights to earn contendership for Moraes' world title, only to suffer defeat in the most unexpected of ways. But after a stellar 2022 - he also beat muay thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules exhibition fight in March - he now says he is at the peak of his powers.

"I truly believe I'm still getting better at 36 because of the team I surround myself with," said Johnson. "I'm at the point of my career where if I win, I win, if I lose, I lose. I won't let the outcome dictate my life."

His win sent the fans at the almost-capacity Indoor Stadium happy. Most chanted "DJ! DJ! DJ!" and "USA! USA! USA!" during the main event.

Mighty Mouse - as he is nicknamed - endured some rough moments in the guard in the first two rounds but kept the pace up in the third, where the tide began to shift in his favour. And in the fourth round, he rocked Moraes with a stiff right hand before connecting with a flying knee to his opponent's temple.

Said Johnson: "For this game plan, it was a very hard camp, (training to) just walk him down, eat his shots... And I felt great."