MMA: Jairzinho Rozenstruik gets last-second TKO win at UFC Fight Night

(REUTERS) Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopped Augusto Sakai with one second remaining in the first round of their main event heavyweight bout on Saturday (June 5) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Rozenstruik recorded the TKO by punches at four minutes and 59 seconds.

"As soon as I heard the (10-second) clock - tock, tock, tock - I faked him with the right, hit him with the left and hit him with the right again,"Rozenstruik said.

Rozenstruik, who hails from Suriname, recorded a TKO in a December 2019 bout the 4min 56sec mark of the first round.

Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) now has six wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), all by knockout or TKO.

Rozenstruik landed 16 total strikes in the round to just three for the Brazilian Sakai (15-3-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC).

All were significant and six were to Sakai's head.

In the undercard, heavyweight Marcin Tybura of Poland defeated Walt Harris, also by TKO in the first round (punches).

Tybura landed 59 total strikes, ending the fight at 4min 06sec.

In other action, Roman Dolidze of Georgia defeated Laureano Staropoli of Argentina by unanimous decision in their middleweight fight, 30-27 across the board.

Santiago Ponzinibbio, also of Argentina, won by unanimous decision over Miguel Baeza in their welterweight bout, 29-28 across.

Brazil's Gregory Rodrigues defeated Dusko Todorovic of Serbia by unanimous decision in their middleweight fight.

The cards went 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 in Rodrigues' favour.

Montana De La Rosa won by TKO over Brazilian Ariane Lipski at 4min 27sec of the second round in their flyweight bout.