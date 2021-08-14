MMA: Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov signed by Russian football club

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Former mixed martial arts star Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from the sport in October last year, has been signed by third-tier Russian football club FC Legion Dynamo.

He announced his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct 24, his first fight following the death of his father Abdulmanap from complications caused by Covid-19.

Fulfilling a promise made to his mother, the 32-year-old left the cage after a stunning run of 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins in his 29 victories.

In January, Nurmagomedov revealed his intentions to transition to football, tweeting that he was preparing for his debut in the sport and was "ready to accept offers".

Legion Dynamo, who play in the third-tier Russian Professional Football League and are third in the competition this season, announced the signing on Instagram with a photo of Nurmagomedov shaking the hand of a club official.