MMA: Figueiredo retains UFC flyweight title after 'greatest fight in the history of this division'

LAS VEGAS - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo retained his belt after a majority-draw decision against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 on Saturday (Dec 12).

Both fighters returned to the octagon just 21 days after competing at UFC 255, where Figueiredo recorded the fastest submission in UFC flyweight history (117 seconds) against Alex Perez and Moreno beat Brandon Royval via a technical knockout in the first round.

The quickest turnaround for either a champion or challenger in UFC history - lowering the previous mark of 56 days - did not prevent a spectacle from unfolding.

Figueiredo (20-1-1) and Moreno (18-5-2) engaged in five breathless rounds at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and produced just the fourth draw (47-46, 47-47, 47-47) in UFC championship history.

UFC president Dana White called it "the greatest fight in the history of this division".

Brazil's Figueiredo, 32, was unavailable for comment after being transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Mexico's Moreno, 27, said: "I want the rematch, I know he wants the rematch, because he's a warrior like me, so we can do it again...

"Obviously, I feel weird, because I wanted the title. At the same time, I feel so happy because everybody said it was an amazing fight. I wanted the victory, but it is what it is."

When asked about a rematch, White said: "2021. We've got to give these guys some time off, but you absolutely do that rematch."