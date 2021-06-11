MMA: Boxer Shields victorious in mixed martial arts debut

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Undefeated boxing world champion Claressa Shields survived a series of submission attempts in the first two rounds of her mixed martial arts debut before beating Brittney Elkin by a technical knockout at the Professional Fight League event in Atlantic City on Thursday (June 10).

The 26-year-old, who won boxing gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, lost the opening rounds to Elkin and went into the third and final five-minute frame knowing she had to stop the experienced jiu-jitsu brown belt.

Shields landed some heavy punches and managed to retain top position as Elkin again tried to take the fight to the mat, ending the contest in a flurry of right hands to complete a stunning reversal one minute and 44 seconds into the round.

"I feel like I am dreaming, this is crazy," an elated Shields said in her post-fight interview. "I tell you, when that third round came, I'm gonna dog her, I went crazy."