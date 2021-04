SINGAPORE - He backed off and backed off, luring his opponent to come toward him. Then, in a flash, popped off a right uppercut. And then a knee to his grounded foe, and a flurry of punches, before the referee stepped in to call an end to the fight.

Adriano Moraes had done it. He had beaten Demetrious Johnson, one of the greats in mixed martial arts (MMA). He had also done something no one had previously been able to in 34 attempts over 14 years - knock the American out.