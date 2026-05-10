Sean Strickland hands Khamzat Chimaev first loss, reclaims UFC middleweight crown

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Sean Strickland celebrating after defeating Khamzat Chimaev during UFC 328 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 9, 2026. He becomes a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

NEWARK – Khamzat Chimaev’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title defence surprisingly marked a changing of the guard, as Sean Strickland ruined his plans by becoming a two-time UFC middleweight champion at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey, on May 9.

Strickland’s (31-7 MMA) split-decision victory – 47-48, 48-47, 48-47 – handed Chimaev (15-1 MMA) his first loss as both men embraced after a four-day build-up peppered with a ton of animosity.

“He’s a... savage,” Strickland, 35, said of Chimaev afterward as he apologised for pre-fight rancor. “I’m hitting him with everything, and he just keeps coming forward. Crazy.”

After a dominant opening round from the incumbent which nearly saw Chimaev secure a rear-naked choke, a stuffed Chimaev takedown in the second led to Strickland being in side-control, landing strikes from the top position – a sequence rarely seen in Chimaev’s career to that point.

In Round 3, both men kept the fight standing as Strickland found a home for the jab. Chimaev ignored obscenity-filled jeering from spectators at Prudential Center as he attempted to remain focused.

By Round 4, Chimaev used a much more tentative approach on the feet as Strickland’s nose was visibly bloody and compromised. A late takedown from Chimaev, a Russian who fights out of the United Arab Emirates, gave him his third in his last five attempts, albeit briefly, as the round ended.

With five minutes remaining, Chimaev kept Strickland against the fence in the clinch as Strickland eventually broke free back to the centre of the octagon. Chimaev ended the fight with nine takedowns, but Strickland held a sizeable 123-98 edge in significant strikes.

The American had won the 185-pound title in September 2023 with an upset of Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision.

The co-main event saw UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van (17-2 MMA) of Myanmar successfully defend his title for the first time, securing a TKO win against Japan’s Tatsuro Taira 1:32 into the fifth and final round.

Meanwhile, in other combat sports action on May 9, Daniel Dubois recovered from two early knockdowns to win a second world heavyweight boxing title with an 11th-round stoppage of Fabio Wardley in a brutal all-British battle in Manchester.

Victory meant the 28-year-old deprived World Boxing Organisation champion Wardley of his belt, with Dubois having lost the International Boxing Federation version of the title to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley in July 2025.

Wardley dropped Dubois to the canvas within barely 10 seconds of the opening bell at the Co-Op Live arena.

And in the third round Wardley, making his maiden title defence, landed a huge overhand right on Dubois, who took a knee before beating the count again.

But from then on, Dubois connected with a series of crushing blows to leave Wardley’s face a bloody mess and referee Howard Foster could easily have stopped the fight long before the 11th round of a scheduled 12.

Dubois, who now has a professional record of 23 wins and three defeats, with 21 knockouts, had been angered by an apparently casual comment made by Wardley in a pre-fight interview.

Wardley (21-0-1,19 KOs) said Dubois would be a “bin man” if the London heavyweight was not a boxer.

That led Dubois to respond by saying: “Well, I am going to take out the trash. I am the dustman, he is the trash, mate. I’ll take out the trash.”

Yet he was full of respect for Wardley following the gruelling bout, with Dubois telling broadcaster DAZN: “It was a war, we went through the sticky moments. Thank you Fabio for that, thank you. I know I’ve got heart, bundles of heart. I’m a warrior in there. ” REUTERS, AFP