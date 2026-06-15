‘And new’: Justin Gaethje shocks Ilia Topuria to win UFC lightweight title at White House event

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Justin Gaethje after his win against Ilia Topuria in their lightweight championship bout at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 15.

WASHINGTON - American Justin Gaethje turned the tables on Ilia Topuria to claim a shock win and take the lightweight UFC crown at the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14 on the lawns of the White House.

After Topuria edged a thrilling first two rounds, Gaethje stunned the Spaniard with a crunching right hand before following it up with a brutal flurry of jabs that left his opponent's face swollen and bloodied.

Topuria appeared to have trouble seeing and was checked by a doctor before continuing through the fourth, but his corner threw in the towel before the final round.

“I cannot even believe it... I knew I was going to have to get through the first round, his skills are unmatched when he’s fresh,” Gaethje said.

“But my durability, my tenacity and my heart were going to carry me through.”

The bout headlined the first professional sporting event to be hosted at the White House, a key part of US President Donald Trump’s celebrations of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

In the co-main event, France’s Ciryl Gane dominated Brazil’s Alex Pereira before scoring a stunning second-round knockout win to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

Pereira, a former light heavyweight and middleweight champion, was looking to become the first UFC fighter to win titles in three divisions after stepping up to heavyweight. REUTERS