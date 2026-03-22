Mason Jones takes decision in bloody win over Axel Sola at UFC London

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Fireworks erupted early between lightweights Mason Jones and previously unbeaten Axel Sola in the fight of the night at UFC London on Saturday.

Jones, a winner by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28), improved to 18-2 and both fighters left the octagon bloodied.

Jones was knocked down with a spinning elbow in the first round and absorbed multiple direct blows. He had a cut above his right eye and under his nose when his hand was raised, but Sola (11-1-1) had at least three cuts and was covered in blood at the final bell.

"I just like fighting people. Axel wanted to fight. I took it to him," Jones said. "I opened him up. There was fear in his eyes at the end of the first round. There was fear in his eyes in the end."

In a featherweight match, Nathaniel Wood (11-3) got his fourth consecutive win and dealt Losene Keita his first loss in a split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28). Keita was 5-0 in the past three years and now has a 16-2 record overall in mixed martial arts.

Michael Page (25-3), who questioned whether he'd upset UFC officials because of the low-level spot on the card and his relatively anonymous opponent, defeated Sam Patterson (14-3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) in a welterweight match. "MVP" had more to say post-fight about a bout that drew plenty of pro fighting critics on social media for a lack of action.

"It's getting more and more difficult when nobody really wants to engage. Everyone's on the back foot," Page said. "He knew how to frustrate me by not wanting to engage. It's more difficult to fight somebody that doesn't want to fight than fight someone difficult that wants to fight."

Light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski (8-0) struck Austen Lane, a former NFL defensive lineman, with a quick left hook and then landed repeated right hands to win in just 28 seconds. Lane (13-8) was dazed and rocked back before ever throwing a punch or kick as the referee stopped the fight with Lane planted on his back taking cover.

Baraniewski, a graduate from the Contender Series, could be in line for a marquee opponent in his next bout. He's been buzzworthy since the December action-packed duel with Ibo Aslan at UFC 323.

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (16-4) scored his first UFC win with a 30-27 unanimous decision over Shem Rock (12-3-1). Al-Selwady dropped Rock with an overhand right in the first round, but he rebounded off the mat quickly with an attempt to lock up Al-Selwady. Rock kept moving toward Al-Selwady and made contact after the ball, narrowly ducking a haymaker in retaliation before being led to his corner.

--Field Level Media REUTERS