Martial arts' latest strike

TOKYO • Karate has fought a long, hard battle to earn its place as an Olympic sport.

Despite its 100 million practitioners worldwide, a solid place in popular culture and a rich history that some say can be traced back to the 15th century, the Japanese martial art's bid to join the Olympics had been rejected three times, including, initially, for Tokyo 2020.

It was only thanks to the provision under the "Olympic Agenda 2020" reform blueprint adopted in 2014 that Games hosts were allowed to propose a number of sports and karate was granted a second shot.

Lobbied by then Chief Cabinet Secretary and current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, karate officially won its place two years later to join fellow Asian martial arts judo and taekwondo on the big stage in Tokyo.

Unfortunately for Japan's karate federation, however, entering the Olympic sphere also exposed the rampant bullying of one of its leading athletes by a senior federation member in a scandal that sent shockwaves through the local karate fraternity.

With just four months to go until karate's debut at the Games, Japan Karatedo Federation (JKF) technical director Masao Kagawa was forced to resign when karateka Ayumi Uekusa blew the whistle, through the Olympics hotline, on his abuse and unsanctioned use of a bamboo stick during training that caused her a serious eye injury.

The federation quickly dismissed Kagawa as head of the sport's player strengthening committee and replaced him with a popular former karate champion, Rika Usami, known as "the queen of kata".

With the scandal behind it, karate will be looking to Tokyo 2020 to demonstrate why it deserves to be a core Olympic sport.

Karate has been ruled out for Paris 2024, though it will have a place at the postponed Youth Olympics at Dakar 2026 following a debut at the 2018 edition in Buenos Aires.

In the "kata" category, in which athletes demonstrate offensive and defensive techniques against a virtual opponent, Japan's Ryo Kiyuna is a favourite to win what would be the first gold medal for his native Okinawa prefecture, the birthplace of karate.

Kiyuna, who tested positive for Covid-19 last December, told the Japan Times after winning his ninth straight national title last year: "I still have areas that I need to correct, but I think I was able to give the best I have for now.

100m People practising the art of karate worldwide.

"I haven't put in the effort to set a new record," the three-time defending world champion added.

"I've just continued my hard work and it's paid off. This was the final tournament of the year and I wanted to give myself momentum towards next year (for the Olympics)."

In women's kata, a close contest is expected between Spanish world champion Sandra Sanchez and Japan's Kiyou Shimizu after their memorable tiebreaker at the sport's top event in 2019. The latter won the gold medal then.

Sanchez told the Olympic Channel that year: "Tokyo is the dream that gets more real with every day that passes."

The "kumite" sparring category will involve 60 athletes in three weight categories each for men and women, with France's Steve da Costa, Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev, China's Yin Xiaoyan and Turkey's Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu among those to watch.

All the events will be held at the Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese traditional martial arts, built in 1964. The venue hosted judo for the Tokyo Olympics that year and is also a popular venue for rock concerts, including The Beatles in 1966.

REUTERS