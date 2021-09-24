Lee ready for third title defence

  • Published
    1 hour ago

One Championship lightweight world champion Christian Lee, who is of Singaporean and South Korean descent, will take on South Korean contender Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of One: Revolution at the Singapore Indoor Stadium tonight. Between them is One chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 24, 2021, with the headline 'Lee ready for third title defence'. Subscribe
Topics: 