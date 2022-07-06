Lee eyes early KO in title rematch

Christian Lee has been given the opportunity to set things right as he sees it.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship announced yesterday that Lee will get the chance to reclaim the lightweight world title he lost 10 months ago. He takes on South Korea's Ok Rae-yoon in the headline bout of ONE 160, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 26.

Last September at the One: Revolution event, also in Singapore, Ok earned a controversial unanimous decision win over Lee in their title bout after a five-round battle.

The furious Lee demanded an "instant rematch" during the post-fight interview and called the decision "bull****". It was an uncharacteristic reaction from the usually measured fighter, who also lodged a formal protest against the decision, which was upheld after a review by One's competition committee.

The defeat still stings Lee, 24, the younger brother of atomweight world champion Angela.

While he admitted he "did not have the ideal fight camp" before the fight due to challenges brought about by the pandemic, Lee doubled down on his belief that he beat the 31-year-old Ok.

"In terms of One Championship's judging criteria - damage, near finish, you know, takedowns... I feel like I won in every area that I needed to," he said.

"But the fight went to a decision. He was able to last all five rounds. And in my opinion, Ok's best trait is just being able to survive. He likes to defend... and then he waits for his opponents to get tired, and then that's when he tries to capitalise.

"So to his credit, that's what he did - he survived, but I still feel that I won the fight."

Despite insisting he did enough in their first encounter, Lee, an American with a Singaporean father and South Korean mother, who fights under the Singapore flag, said he will approach the rematch with a revised approach.

While he did not go into details, he said he would "change things up, and I think there's going to be a big difference going into this rematch".

His main aim is to avoid leaving the decision in the judges' hands again. Asked for his fight prediction, Lee confidently replied: "I see myself knocking him out in the first round."