Kickboxing: Nazri Sutari and 'sensei' Bruce Loh aim high at upcoming World C'ships

SINGAPORE - For 13 years, top national kickboxer Nazri Sutari has considered Bruce Loh his sensei (master). Soon, for the first time he will count Loh as a teammate as well.
Student and mentor will both compete at the Oct 15-24 Wako World Senior and Master Kickboxing Championships in Venice. They are aiming to reach at least the quarter-finals in each of their respective categories, which would help them earn a top-eight finish at the event run by the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (Wako).