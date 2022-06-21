Joshua's rematch with Usyk in August

LONDON • World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his titles in a rematch dubbed "Rage on the Red Sea" with Britain's Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Aug 20, promoters announced on Sunday.

Ukraine's Usyk defeated then WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua by a unanimous decision in London last September.

No sooner had Usyk beaten Joshua 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 on the judges' scorecards that a rematch clause was activated.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, however, placed a question mark over when former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk would be back in the ring.

The 35-year-old, who is 19-0 with 13 knockouts, returned to Ukraine to fight for his country but was given special exemption from military duty in order to prepare for this bout.

"I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission!", said Usyk in Sunday's statement from the promoters Matchroom Boxing.

Joshua, 32, has made changes to his coaching staff as he bids to be crowned heavyweight champion for a third time.

Rob McCracken, the trainer who oversaw 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion Joshua's rise from the amateur ranks, is no longer a member of the team, with Robert Garcia added to the corner to work alongside the already-installed Angel Fernandez.

August's fight will be Joshua's second bout in Saudi Arabia after he regained his world titles with a points win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Riyadh in 2019.

Joshua, who is 24-2 with 22 KOs, labelled his recent career as a "roller coaster", adding: "Fighting championship level back to back has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow.

"A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been."

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said that he is willing to return for a potential unification bout against Joshua or Usyk if the price is right.

