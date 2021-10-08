Fury promises he will knock out 'weak man' Wilder

LAS VEGAS • A furious Tyson Fury vowed to knock out Deontay Wilder when the two rivals meet for the third time tomorrow in Las Vegas, with the Briton's World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title on the line.

The undefeated Fury (30-0-1), who battled Wilder (42-1-1) to a draw in 2018 before taking the belt from the American 20 months ago, was the aggressor in Wednesday's press conference, repeatedly berating the former champion.

"You're a weak man and you're getting knocked out," said Fury, who wore a colourful suit with a pattern of WBC belts on it at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"Your legacy will be in tatters. Torn to bits. Finished," he added during a particularly heated back-and-forth near the end of the event, which led organisers to call off a planned face-off for the cameras.

He was particularly bothered by Wilder's claims that the "Gypsy King" cheated in their last meeting by illegally tampering with his gloves ahead of the seventh-round stoppage.

Wilder had also accused former trainer Mark Breland of spiking his water, as well as blaming a heavy costume used during his ring walk for making him tired. The American stood by his various cheating claims when quizzed on them on Wednesday.

"I will go to my grave believing in what I believe in," he said.

"I know things for a fact. I have confirmation and clarity over a lot of things. Men lie, women lie, but your eyes don't lie what they see."

But his comments were dismissed by Fury as the words of an "unwell person".

"He accused me of everything, accused his team, his trainer, the suit, injuries. Who else did he accuse - oh yeah, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, they were in on it as well. And the referee," said Fury.

"Maybe if he'd come out with one of these excuses it would have been believable - but not 15, come on. He can believe what he wants. But what it tells me is that he's a weak mental person, who I will knock spark out on Saturday night."

He took pains to defend his reputation, adding: "Wilder said I only won the second fight because I cheated. But then he goes and changes his whole team and training, says he's training as hard as ever.

"So I have to ask the question, 'If I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything?' Can anyone answer that question? I know he can't because he doesn't have the brains to," Fury said, gesturing at Wilder.

"He knows what he's saying is lies. And deep down in his soul, he knows that he lost.

"He lost the first time, he lost the second time and he's going to lose the third time. And afterwards he'll be back working in that fast-food chain that he was working at earlier in his career - retired."

Tomorrow's fight was scheduled for July 24 before Fury's positive Covid-19 test forced a postponement.

Wilder, sporting a blood-red track suit with the words "Eye for an eye" written on it in Russian, appeared more relaxed, saying he had "nothing to lose and everything to gain" in the fight.

"I'm in a great place, a great state of mind," he said.

"There's nothing to prove at all. This right here in redemption, retaliation and retribution."

Wilder's trainer Malik Scott said the two have been working to expand the knockout artist's toolbox while Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward said their focus has been on fine-tuning the "already exceptional" Fury.

The winner is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the other three titles, for a chance to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis 21 years ago.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE