Fuming over narrow defeat

She showed heart and grit as she promised, and kept going forward throughout the fight.

But mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee once again fell short in her bid to capture the One Championship strawweight (up to 56.7kg) world title at the One Fight Night 2 event on Saturday morning.

Lee, One's atomweight (up to 52.2kg) champion, was aiming to become the Singapore-headquartered organisation's first female MMA double champion by defeating strawweight queen Xiong Jingnan. She had also contested unsuccessfully for the belt in March 2019 when she lost by a technical knockout in the fifth and final round.

This time around, Xiong retained her title with a unanimous decision from the judges after the title bout went the full five rounds, although the result did not sit well with many at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Jeers broke out from the near-capacity crowd when the decision was announced and during the 34-year-old's post-fight interview. Asked for her thoughts on it, the Chinese fighter responded: "I don't mind the audience reaction. That's their opinion. Only my team and I understand what I had to go through to prepare for this fight."

The home crowd's reaction to the decision was shared by Lee - an American who has a Singaporean dad and South Korean mum - and even One chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong.

"Xiong came out really strong in the first round but I felt I was more consistently pushing forward and I don't understand the decision," said Lee.

"I don't understand how you can score points with your defence and running backwards, but I gave it my all in this fight."

At the end of the event, Chatri said: "In the slightest margins, I'd give it to Angela. She stood toe to toe (with Xiong) and did very, very well other than the first round."

In the first round, Xiong dropped Lee to the mat with two right hands, and was clearly the sharper striker of the two, displaying crisp counter-punching.

But she was unable to finish her opponent off and Lee, 26, enjoyed a strong second round, where she came close to submitting Xiong. She kept the pressure up in the final three rounds of the bout but could not deliver a decisive blow.