Forever our champion: Gym pays tribute to S’porean muay thai fighter who died after bout

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SINGAPORE – The gym of the 24-year-old muay thai fighter who died after a bout at the AMC 13 – Fight for Hope tournament has paid tribute to him, calling him “a fighter of courage and a gentleman of character”.

Inspire Fitness Asia shared a tribute video on Instagram on Sept 30, naming him as Damian Ong and describing him as someone who “carried himself with a quiet strength that spoke louder than words, fought with courage, lived with humility, stood by those he loved with unwavering loyalty”.

“His discipline was inspiring. No matter how hard the training, how long the day, or how tired he must have been, Damian never complained. Not once. He showed up, put in the work, and gave everything that was asked of him,” said its social media post.

Thanking the late fighter for “representing us with honour and heart”, Inspire Fitness added: “To have stood in your corner was our privilege. To have called you family was our blessing.

“DAMIAN ONG, Forever our champion. Forever our brother. Forever Inspire.”

When contacted, the Singapore Muaythai Association (SMA) told The Straits Times that it is working closely with Ong’s family during this period, and that many from the muay thai community had attended his wake since it started at 8.30pm on Sept 29.

SMA president Mike Tang said: “His family is still in grief and would like to be left alone to see out the rest of the journey for Damian in peace.

“Inspire Fitness Asia is also grieving over the loss of one of their brightest young talents and is cooperating fully with the SMA’s review of the incident. A final independent report will be given to the authorities in due time.”

Ong’s bout on Sept 12 was stopped by the referee in the third round “in the interest of the athlete’s safety”, as Tang had previously told ST.

He also said reports of a knockout in the ring were incorrect, and that “both athletes were present for the announcement of the result and subsequently exited the ring unassisted”.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force had said it received a call for assistance at 1 Stadium Drive at about 7.05pm on Sept 12, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said in a statement that a report was lodged at about 8am on Sept 13 regarding a man who had been conveyed unconscious to hospital after taking part in the tournament.

He subsequently died, the police confirmed, noting that no foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations. Investigations are ongoing.