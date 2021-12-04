Fairtex Stamps her mark

Thai mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Stamp Fairtex emerged as the next contender for Angela Lee's One Championship atomweight world title last night.

Stamp, 24, drew a submission from India's Ritu Phogat with an armbar midway through the second round of their atomweight grand prix final bout at One's Winter Warriors event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Both fighters had beaten two opponents in earlier rounds.

Stamp, who has eight wins and one loss in her professional career, now has Lee - who competes under the Singapore flag in One - in her sights. She said after the fight: "I'll try my best to take down Angela Lee and take her belt."