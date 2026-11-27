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Jorge Linares said on Nov 15 that he had been detained in El Paso, Texas.

Former world boxing champion Jorge Linares has been released by United States immigration authorities, the president of the World Boxing Association said.

The 41-year-old Venezuelan, a three-division world champion, said on Nov 15 that he had been detained in El Paso, Texas.

“Our friend and former WBA world champion Jorge Linares is back with his family,” Gilberto Mendoza posted on X on Nov 25.

News of Linares’ detention came via his social media and was later confirmed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He had been facing deportation proceedings.

“This is crazy,” Linares had written on X.

His lawyers said at the time that he “is authorised to be in the United States, and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities”.

Linares, who is widely regarded as one of the most skilful fighters of his generation, won world titles at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight during a 21-year career.

Nicknamed “The Golden Boy”, he won his first world title in 2007.

He retired in 2023 following a defeat by Britain’s Jack Catterall in Liverpool, finishing his career with a record of 47 wins – 29 by knockout – and nine defeats. AFP