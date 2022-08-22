Edwards revels in upset over Usman

SALT LAKE CITY (Utah) • Leon Edwards delivered a head kick that was heard "around the world" on Saturday night.

Going into UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was being talked up by Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White as the "greatest welterweight of all time", ahead of mixed martial arts legends like Georges St Pierre.

The Nigeria-born American had been undefeated since joining the world's biggest MMA promotion in 2015, suffering just one defeat in 21 bouts dating back to 2012.

Usman's 22nd career fight and second with Edwards - he won their first encounter in 2015 by unanimous decision - was in his favour by a long shot.

The 35-year-old had controlled the entire main-event fight and was beating his Jamaica-born British opponent handily until the 31-year-old challenger connected at the 4min 4sec mark of the fifth and final round with a stunning head kick.

Usman had led 39-37 on all three judges' cards. But, with a minute left on the clock, he was fooled by the movement of Edwards, who faked a jab with his left hand before knocking the favourite clean out, prompting fellow fighter T.J. Dillashaw to tweet that it was "the kick heard around the world".

"They all doubted me, they all said I couldn't do it - look at me now," said Edwards, who is just the second British fighter after the retired Michael Bisping to claim a UFC belt.

"I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed with a zinc roof. I'm from the trenches, I'm built like this, I battle until the battle is done. I've been down my whole life, and look at me now!

"Pound for pound, head shot, dead. That's it. I said it's possible, we can win a belt from the UK, I told you. Thank you Dana, and to the UFC for giving an opportunity to a kid who was born with nothing, thank you."

He had snapped Usman's 15-fight winning streak, one shy of Anderson Silva's UFC record. Usman had five successful title defences since defeating American Tyron Woodley for the welterweight belt in March 2019.

But Edwards was also a fighter in form as he extended his unbeaten run since that loss in December 2015.

The UFC will likely set up a trilogy rematch between Usman and Edwards, with the former also tweeting his desire to reclaim his belt.

Usman said: "Champs f*** up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!"

On the same UFC 278 card, American veteran Luke Rockhold hinted at retirement after he fell to a unanimous defeat by Brazil's Paulo Costa in their middleweight bout.

The 37-year-old, who was fighting for the first time in three years, said: "I've been through so much the last few years. Thank you UFC. I can't do this any more. I gave it my all, but I'm old."

REUTERS