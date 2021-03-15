Edwards 'heartbroken' as return ends in eye poke

LAS VEGAS • The welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke by Edwards in the main event at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The referee called the fight 18 seconds into the second round after Edwards drew blood from the right eye of Muhammad.

"I didn't mean to do it," the Briton said. "I went for the cross-head kick. He stepped into it. I really apologise. I'd rather a loss than that. I'm heartbroken. I don't know what to say."

Edwards (18-3, 1 NC), who had won eight straight bouts, was fighting for the first time in 19 months, while his American opponent (18-3, 1 NC) had won four straight entering the fight.

In an earlier bout, Ryan Spann (19-6) recorded a first-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Misha Cirkunov (15-6).

The referee stopped the light heavyweight fight at the 1min 11sec mark of the opening round.

Dan Ige (15-3) made quick work of Gavin Tucker with a TKO just 22 seconds into their featherweight fight, while Davey Grant (13-4) recorded the same result in round two of his bout with Jonathan Martinez.

Matheus Nicolau (16-3-1) defeated Manel Kape in a split decision in their flyweight fight.

The Eryk Anders-Darren Stewart middleweight bout ended in a no-contest after Anders' illegal knee rendered Stewart unable to continue. The bout was called with 23 seconds remaining in the first round.

