The Safe Sport Commission is investigating separate complaints from two muay thai athletes - Lena Tan and Bryan Tee - against national coach and team manager Robert Yap.

Tan, 35, is alleging that she was unfairly dropped from the national team and the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi, and that the subsequent appeal process against her exclusion was conducted in an unsafe manner by the Singapore Muay Thai Federation (SMF).