Rafael dos Anjos landing a punch on American Paul Felder en route to winning their UFC Fight Night lightweight bout via a split decision (47-48, 50-45, 50-45) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The victory reasserted the Brazilian's (30-13) intention for another lightweight title run. He held the lightweight title in 2015 and 2016 but has been in the welterweight division for the last three years.