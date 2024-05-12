Derrick Lewis whoops it up after stopping Rodrigo Nascimento in UFC Fight Night heavyweight bout

ST LOUIS, Missouri – Derrick Lewis stopped Rodrigo Nascimento 49 seconds into the third round of their UFC Fight Night heavyweight match in St Louis on May 11.

Lewis’ 15th knockout came in the main event, adding to his all-time knockout lead in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s heavyweight division. He is now two ahead of Frank Mir, who is retired.

Lewis (28-12-0, 1 no-contest) had the bout’s only knockdown and led in significant strikes (41-27) although Nascimento (11-2-0, 1 NC) led in total strikes (72-47).

Lewis had lost five of his last seven fights. But the 39-year-old showed his intent early, attempting a flying knee to start the fight.

After the fight was stopped at the Enterprise Centre, the Houston native known for his antics wasted little time.

He took off his fight shorts and waved them over the 31-year-old Nascimento, who was on a three-win streak but suffered his first loss since 2020.

Lewis, nicknamed “The Black Beast”, then slid down his underwear and exposed his backside to the audience.

“I appreciate St Louis for letting me show my naked (expletive) tonight. I couldn’t let no taxicab driver from Brazil beat me,” he said.

“This is my first time ever hearing of that guy. Ain’t no way I can let somebody out there beat me.”

In a welterweight co-main event, Joaquin Buckley, a native of St Louis, took a decision victory over Nursulton Ruziboev of Uzbekistan. The scores were 30-27, 30-26 and 29-27 for the 11th-ranked fighter.

Buckley ran his record to 19-6, while Ruziboev fell to 34-9-2 with two no-contests.

“St Louis, stand up everybody,” said the 30-year-old. “We showed up and showed out. We brought the UFC back, and it wasn’t just me, it was you all too. This is our win.”

In the light heavyweight contest, Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand needed only 12 seconds to dispose of Dallas native Alonzo Menifield.

Ulberg is 11-1-0, and Menifield fell to 15-4-1. REUTERS