Crowd laps up thriller

When the stars come, so do Singaporeans.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium sold out for the first time since the pandemic yesterday morning, with about 11,000 packing the arena to watch top warriors from mixed martial arts juggernaut Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) put on a show at UFC 275.

And what a show it was.

Finishes in four of the five fights on the main card, a retirement from a future Hall of famer, a narrow escape for one champion and the coronation of another.

The strong turnout reflected the star power of the UFC 275 card and its status as a pay-per-view (PPV) event - which are mostly held in the United States and features the outfit's top stars and title fights.

Then there are its Fight Night events, which are typically headlined by fighters who are in the top 10 of the UFC's weight class rankings. The UFC staged four fight night events in Singapore from 2014 to 2019, drawing just under 22,000 in total.

But UFC president Dana White said the company wanted to "come back with a bang" to Singapore and east Asia following the pandemic.

So it opted to switch to the PPV format for the Lion City, the first time such a UFC event has been held in South-east Asia. It lined up two title fights - the men's light heavyweight and women's flyweight - as well as a rematch of what many have dubbed the greatest women's MMA bout ever.

The show lived up to its billing.

In the main event, 42-year-old Brazilian champion Glover Teixeira and Czech Jiri Prochazka, 13 years his junior, put on a fine light heavyweight bout, with the younger man finally prevailing in the last of five five-minute rounds with a rear naked choke submission with just 28 seconds left.

The new king of UFC's light heavyweight division said: "The choke that came... I just watched the moment, and what opportunities (there were) before me."

On claiming his title after being involved in an instant classic, he added: "It's amazing... Glover is a true warrior."

Teixeira, who was saluted arguably even more loudly by the crowd, said: "I gave my all, man... I'm going to keep going."

In the co-main event, Kyrgyzstani women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko endured a scare after a spirited showing by Brazilian challenger Taila Santos, retaining her title via split decision after five rounds.

A sizeable number among the crowd felt the South American had done enough to score a huge upset, and made themselves heard by jeering the announcement of the decision.

Santos, 28, said: "I'm still young... this is not the last time you guys will see me fight for the belt."

But it was the third-last fight - a women's strawweight bout between China's Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland - which got the fans out of their seats on multiple occasions.

The fans rose when the two former champions, who clashed in an epic fight in March 2020, made their walk to the Octagon, and shot to their feet again to deliver a standing ovation after an exhilarating first round.

Their enjoyment of the fight was cut short when Zhang delivered a contender for knockout of the year - a spinning backfist - midway through the second round, as Jedrzejczyk literally went down onto the canvas swinging.

The Pole said later: "She surprised me with the backfist... The bell is still ringing in my head. But good one. I didn't expect Weili was going to be that tough, that good."

She removed her gloves immediately after the fight, and later confirmed she would call time on her career.

Jedrzejczyk, who won the title in 2015 and defended it five times, had hinted at retirement during the pre-event media day, as she said 2023 would mark 20 years of her training and competing in MMA. She had then spoken of her desire to pursue other ambitions such as competing in motor racing's Dakar Rally.

But this still came as a surprise. "It's been 20 years," she said. "I'm turning 35 this year (in August). I want to be a mum. I want to be a businesswoman.

"I've been training two decades, more than half my life. I appreciate you all. I love you guys."

Even the two welterweight fights that kicked off the main card had the crowd and its sizeable contingent from Down Under, buzzing.

Powered by the pro-Australian crowd, Perth native Jack Della Maddalena beat Russian fighter Ramazan Emeev via technical knockout in the first round.

Della Maddalena was followed by compatriot Jake Matthews, who delivered a stunning second-round knockout of Portuguese up-and-comer Andre Fialho.

Fialho was singled out by White as one of the fighters to watch, given his battle-ready nature. His bout at UFC 275 was his fourth fight of the year, even though it ended in his first loss since his UFC debut in January.

UFC senior vice president Dave Shaw was thrilled by the quality of the fights."Honestly we can't ever control what happens in the Octagon," he said.

"It is a massive plus when you get a card like that deliver from the bottom to the top."